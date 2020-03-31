Putin, Trump Believe Current Oil Prices Disadvantage Both Russia, US - Kremlin Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, believe that the current oil prices are not in the interest of either country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

Putin and Trump spoke on Monday about several pressing issues including the recent slump in oil prices on the global market and agreed that energy ministers of the two countries would hold consultations.

"Of course, there is an understanding that the current prices are not in the interest of either country," Peskov said, when asked if the two countries saw eye to eye on the current market state.

The spokesman did not give the exact date of the meeting of two energy chiefs and did not say if Putin would meet with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak ahead of these talks.

"We will let you know if it [the meeting] takes place," Peskov said.