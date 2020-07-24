UrduPoint.com
Putin, Trump Did Not Discuss Oil - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, have not discussed oil in their recent phone conversation, as they focused on strategic stability and arms control, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"No, stability and arms control were the key topics," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the presidents touched upon oil.

