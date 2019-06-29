UrduPoint.com
Putin, Trump Did Not Discuss OPEC+ Deal Extension - Kremlin Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 03:57 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not discussed with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, at their recent meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit the possible prolongation of the OPEC+ oil output cut deal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has not discussed with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, at their recent meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit the possible prolongation of the OPEC+ oil output cut deal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"No, he has not touched upon this at all [at the meeting with Trump]," Peskov told reporters.

Putin said earlier in the day, following talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud on the sidelines of the G20 summit, that the two countries had coordinated their stands on the future of the deal and would both back its extension. Putin also said that the deal could be extended for six or nine months.

