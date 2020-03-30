UrduPoint.com
Putin, Trump Discuss Coronavirus, Global Oil Market In Phone Conversation - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 10:33 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, have expressed, during their phone conversation, deep concerns over the spread of the coronavirus across the world, and have agreed to look into ways to boost cooperation on fighting COVID-19, the Kremlin said on Monday.

The conversation was held earlier in the day at Washington's initiative.

"The heads of states have expressed deep concerns over the scale of the global spread of the coronavirus. They have briefed each other on the measures to counter this threat, which are implemented in Russia and the United States.

They have discussed possibilities for the two countries' closer cooperation on the matter," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Trump have also discussed bilateral relations, agreeing upon continuation of personal contacts, according to the Kremlin.

"They have also exchanged opinions on the current state of the global oil market. They have agreed upon Russian-US consultations on the matter, through energy ministers," the Kremlin added.

