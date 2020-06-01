Putin, Trump Discuss Oil Market, OPEC+ Deal - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, have discussed, via the phone, the oil market and the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal, noting that it contributes to demand restoration and price stabilization, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"They have discussed the global oil market situation in the context of the implementation of the OPEC+ deal. They have stated that this multilateral agreement, reached with active support of the presidents of Russia and the US, leads to gradual restoration of oil demand and price stabilization," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Trump have agreed to continue contacts at different levels, the Kremlin added.