UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Trump Discuss Oil Market, OPEC+ Deal - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:27 PM

Putin, Trump Discuss Oil Market, OPEC+ Deal - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, have discussed, via the phone, the oil market and the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal, noting that it contributes to demand restoration and price stabilization, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, have discussed, via the phone, the oil market and the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal, noting that it contributes to demand restoration and price stabilization, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"They have discussed the global oil market situation in the context of the implementation of the OPEC+ deal. They have stated that this multilateral agreement, reached with active support of the presidents of Russia and the US, leads to gradual restoration of oil demand and price stabilization," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Trump have agreed to continue contacts at different levels, the Kremlin added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Trump Vladimir Putin Price Market Agreement

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

1 hour ago

UAE stock exchanges close in green Monday

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,881 new COVID-19 cases, 22 ..

2 hours ago

Mosques in Gaza Strip to Reopen for Worshipers on ..

4 minutes ago

Coalition Forces intercept two UAVs launched by Ho ..

2 hours ago

Senior Russian Lawmaker Warns of Information Attac ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.