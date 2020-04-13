UrduPoint.com
Putin, Trump Discuss Oil Markets Situation In Separate Phone Conversation - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, have exchanged views on the situation in the oil markets and discussed pressing issues of ensuring strategic security on Sunday, the Kremlin press service said.

Earlier in the day, Putin, Trump, and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia held a telephone conversation, during which the sides expressed their support for the new OPEC+ agreement on a phased reduction in oil production.

The Kremlin noted that the Russian and US presidents also held a separate phone conversation.

"The exchange of views on the situation in the oil markets was continued. Once again, the importance of the OPEC+ deal to reduce oil production was noted. Pressing issues of ensuring strategic security were also discussed," the statement read.

In addition, Putin wished Trump and US citizens, celebrating Easter, happy holidays.

