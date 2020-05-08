UrduPoint.com
Putin, Trump Discusse Global Oil Market, Note Timeliness Of New OPEC+ Deal - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 12:41 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump during a phone conversation discussed the situation on the global oil market, noting the timeliness of conclusion of the new OPEC+ agreement, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"The situation on the world oil market was touched upon. The timeliness of the conclusion was noted, largely due to the interaction of the presidents of Russia and the United States, of the new OPEC+ agreement, which came into force on May 1 and has already had a practical impact on the stabilization of oil prices," it said.

