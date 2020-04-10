Putin, Trump, King Salman Say Want to Coordinate Moves on Stabilizing Oil Market - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud have discussed the situation in oil markets, and reaffirmed their wish to coordinate moves on stabilizing the market situation, the Russian presidential press service said on Friday in a statement.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. They have discussed the situation in oil markets, including taking into account the extraordinary ministerial meeting in the OPEC+ format, as well as the upcoming videoconference of the G20 energy ministers," the statement said.

"[The leaders] have reaffirmed their wish to coordinate moves on stabilizing the situation in the global oil trade and minimizing the negative impact of the oil prices' volatility on the global economy," the Kremlin added.