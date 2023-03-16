UrduPoint.com

Putin Urges Russian Business To Invest In Construction Of North-South Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2023 | 06:58 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that national investors should support the construction of the International North-South transport corridor, connecting Russia, Central Asia, Iran and India

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that national investors should support the construction of the International North-South transport corridor, connecting Russia, Central Asia, Iran and India.

"The goods will continue to flow...

it will always be in demand, so we need to find the resources and consolidate these financial resources for this project... The government should think about how to add up this pool of possible investors. To be honest, I would like it to be Russian investors. Well, why miss out on such profitable and good projects," Putin said during his address to the annual Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

