Putin, Vucic Agree on Uninterrupted Russian Gas Supply to Serbia in Phone Talks - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, during which the leaders agreed that Russia will continue uninterrupted deliveries of gas to its Balkan partner, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

"A telephone conversation was held between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic... It was agreed, among other things, that Russia will continue uninterrupted supplies of natural gas to Serbia," the Kremlin said.