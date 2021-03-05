MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the country's security council on Friday to discuss protection of national interests in the global politics and the international economic cooperation.

"Today, we will discuss certain issues related to the international agenda: protection of Russia's interests in the area of international economic cooperation, and in the political sphere," Putin said.

The president asked security council members to present their reports.