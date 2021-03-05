UrduPoint.com
Putin Wants To Discuss Protection Of Russia's Interests With Security Council

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 03:50 PM

Putin Wants to Discuss Protection of Russia's Interests With Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the country's security council on Friday to discuss protection of national interests in the global politics and the international economic cooperation.

"Today, we will discuss certain issues related to the international agenda: protection of Russia's interests in the area of international economic cooperation, and in the political sphere," Putin said.

The president asked security council members to present their reports.

