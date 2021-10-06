UrduPoint.com

Putin: We Need To Carefully Consider Increasing Supply Of Russian Gas On Market

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 09:31 PM

Putin: We Need to Carefully Consider Increasing Supply of Russian Gas on Market

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it was necessary to consider possible increase in gas supply on the market, but this must be done carefully, as Russian does not need speculative excitement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it was necessary to consider possible increase in gas supply on the market, but this must be done carefully, as Russian does not need speculative excitement.

"Let's think about a possible increase in supply on the market, but this must be done carefully. Calculate with Gazprom, talk. I agree with you. We do not need such a speculative excitement. Because, as you know, other unpleasant events take place behind this excitement." Putin said at a meeting on energy development, addressing Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

