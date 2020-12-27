UrduPoint.com
Putin Will Not Hold Traditional Meeting With Russian Entrepreneurs This Year - Peskov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 11:10 AM

Putin Will Not Hold Traditional Meeting With Russian Entrepreneurs This Year - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will not hold a traditional meeting with representatives of the country's business sector, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Sunday, adding that the dialogue with Russian entrepreneurs would continue.

"[The meeting] will not take place this year, but this does not mean that there is no dialogue with business.

On the contrary, there is a constant direct dialogue between the president and representatives of big business, that is, the major employers, and also through organizations such as the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. And, of course, the government is also working ... all major decisions are made in the economic sector taking into account the opinion of the business," Peskov said.

