UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Worried About Russia's High Unemployment Rate

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:02 PM

Putin Worried About Russia's High Unemployment Rate

Russia's unemployment rate remains disturbing despite the unprecedented economy relief measures that the country implemented amid the coronavirus pandemic, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Russia's unemployment rate remains disturbing despite the unprecedented economy relief measures that the country implemented amid the coronavirus pandemic, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, unemployment has grown ... to 1.7 percent.

In some countries, the figures are much higher than this, they are critically high. However, the situation remains tense in our country. Despite the unprecedented support measures, unemployment continued growing in August, and it is now above 6 percent of the economically active population," Putin told Russian upper house lawmakers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin August Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoF announces details of cabinet resolution concer ..

2 minutes ago

Etihad Airways celebrates Saudi National Day

3 minutes ago

Imran Khan will not remain PM if ECP announces dec ..

8 minutes ago

Let’s take a moment to praise about TECNO sponso ..

9 minutes ago

UAE upgrades food-testing labs to enhance food saf ..

18 minutes ago

Realme launched the most Tech Trendsetting model o ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.