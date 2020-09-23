Russia's unemployment rate remains disturbing despite the unprecedented economy relief measures that the country implemented amid the coronavirus pandemic, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Russia's unemployment rate remains disturbing despite the unprecedented economy relief measures that the country implemented amid the coronavirus pandemic, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, unemployment has grown ... to 1.7 percent.

In some countries, the figures are much higher than this, they are critically high. However, the situation remains tense in our country. Despite the unprecedented support measures, unemployment continued growing in August, and it is now above 6 percent of the economically active population," Putin told Russian upper house lawmakers.