Putin, Xi Expected to Hold Teleconference for Launching Power of Siberia Dec 2 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, are expected to hold on December 2 their teleconference for launching gas deliveries to China through the Power of Siberia pipeline, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said earlier in November that the leaders of Russia and China would launch the deliveries at a teleconference in December.

"December 2 supposedly," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the date of the teleconference, after he confirmed that it would be held and added that preparations were already underway.

Russia's Gazprom signed a 30-year deal with China's gas corporation CNPC in 2014 to deliver 1.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas via the Power of Siberia pipeline annually, starting December 2019. In late October, Gazprom announced completing the filing of the pipeline with gas.