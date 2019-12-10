Putin-Zelenskyy Talks in Paris Fail to Result in Final Agreement on Gas- Kremlin Spokesman

Although Russia and Ukraine have not achieved any final agreements on gas transit after presidential talks in Paris, it has been decided that negotiations will continue at the level of ministers and heads of gas companies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Although Russia and Ukraine have not achieved any final agreements on gas transit after presidential talks in Paris, it has been decided that negotiations will continue at the level of ministers and heads of gas companies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Peskov recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, had focused on gas during their meeting, held the day before in the presence of the countries' gas officials.

"The parties have really made clear their approaches. They have not yet arrived at a final agreement. The parties have compared their stands, they are well-known and consistent, as for the position of the Russian side," Peskov told reporters.

He added that it had been agreed that heads of the countries' gas companies and profile ministers would continue negotiations.