UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin-Zelenskyy Talks In Paris Fail To Result In Final Agreement On Gas- Kremlin Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 05:15 PM

Putin-Zelenskyy Talks in Paris Fail to Result in Final Agreement on Gas- Kremlin Spokesman

Although Russia and Ukraine have not achieved any final agreements on gas transit after presidential talks in Paris, it has been decided that negotiations will continue at the level of ministers and heads of gas companies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Although Russia and Ukraine have not achieved any final agreements on gas transit after presidential talks in Paris, it has been decided that negotiations will continue at the level of ministers and heads of gas companies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Peskov recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, had focused on gas during their meeting, held the day before in the presence of the countries' gas officials.

"The parties have really made clear their approaches. They have not yet arrived at a final agreement. The parties have compared their stands, they are well-known and consistent, as for the position of the Russian side," Peskov told reporters.

He added that it had been agreed that heads of the countries' gas companies and profile ministers would continue negotiations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Paris Vladimir Putin Gas Agreement

Recent Stories

All Pakistan Restaurant Association presents APRA ..

5 seconds ago

ICT hospitals' hazardous waste dumped in municipal ..

3 minutes ago

Russian-Sudanese Ministerial Committee Postponed U ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Assumes Putin-Lukashenko Meeting to Be Hel ..

3 minutes ago

Lok Virsa to exhibit Quaid's vintage car on 25th D ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Always Highly Appreciated Late Ex-Moscow May ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.