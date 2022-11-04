UrduPoint.com

Putin's Proposal On Gas Hub In Turkey Designed For Long Term - Erdogan's Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Putin's Proposal on Gas Hub in Turkey Designed for Long Term - Erdogan's Spokesman

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for a gas hub in Turkey is designed for the long term and is not related to the situation in Ukraine, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, previously instructed to work out in detail and quickly the issue of creating a gas hub in Turkey, through which, in particular, Russia could redirect gas transit from the Nord Streams to the Black Sea region and Turkey. Erdogan believes that Europe can receive Russian gas through Turkey.

"I believe that this proposal of the president was designed for a long-term perspective and it is wrong to link it with the situation in Ukraine," Kalin said in an interview with CNN Turk.

Europe can get Russian gas through the gas hub in Turkey, there is such demand, he said.

"Europe's refusal of Russian gas will not be an easy process, it will take years, so now it is more profitable for Europe to receive Russian gas through Turkey than to build alternative routes," Kalin.

Kalin also recalled the failed work of Europe on the Nabucco project.

"We have faith in the normalization of cooperation between the West and the Russian Federation on gas after the situation in Ukraine is resolved," the spokesman of the Turkish leader emphasized.

Turkey is a convenient distributor of possible gas supplies from the Mediterranean and alternative sources, he said.

