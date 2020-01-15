- Home
Putin's Social Initiatives To Increase Russian GDP Growth In 2020 By 0.3 Points - Ministry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 05:04 PM
The package of social initiatives, proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will result in the 2020 GDP growth increase by 0.3 percentage points, the Russian Economic Development Ministry said on Wednesday, after Putin's address to the parliament
"The overall additional GDP growth will reach 0.3 percentage points," the ministry said in a statement.