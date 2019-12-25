Russian President Vladimir Putin's support of establishing various reserve funds saved the country's economy 10 years ago, former Finance Minister and current Chairman of the Accounts Chamber Alexey Kudrin told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin's support of establishing various reserve funds saved the country's economy 10 years ago, former Finance Minister and current Chairman of the Accounts Chamber Alexey Kudrin told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Putin and Kudrin have known each other since their work for the late mayor of St. Petersburg, Anatoly Sobchak.

"I want to say that he was the only one who, probably in spite of multiple opinions, supported the creation of the Stabilization Fund, then the Reserve Fund, then the National Wealth Fund, which played a key role in the 2008-2009 [financial] crisis. In that regard, in many ways it was his achievement as well, despite the fact that we were the ones who came up with it or thought it through," he said.

According to Kudrin, Putin has the same views on the economy as he did 20 years ago.

"You know, overall, Putin has kept his [economic] views, the ones he had when he was working in St.

Petersburg," he added.

The chairman has also regretted certain defects in the Russian economic development in the passing decade.

"Perhaps, I regret that we do not pay enough attention to privatization, the development of the private sector. I repeat, we occasionally talk about it, but we are not doing enough," he shared with Sputnik.

Kudrin has been especially critical toward the Russian law enforcement agencies, chiding them for what he perceives as unpredictability.

"By my estimate, our law enforcement agencies are not always predictable, and, unfortunately, we are unable to find some sort of balance between protecting the rule of law and the serious pressuring of business. That balance has not been found. Perhaps it has been expressing itself more overtly after 2008," he said.

Kudrin is one of many prominent Russian and foreign politicians, and public figures interviewed by Sputnik to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Putin's leadership.