Putin's WEF Address To Focus On Global Changes Amid Pandemic - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

Putin's WEF Address to Focus on Global Changes Amid Pandemic - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming address at the World Economic Forum in Davos will focus on global changes amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Putin's speech is expected at approximately 11:00 GMT on Wednesday, Peskov announced.

"Davos topics are well-known: new global conditions that we live in, and new challenges, this will be [the topic of Putin's address]. The address is expected to be quite long and really interesting. Of course, I will not make any announcement regarding the key aspects. In general, [it will focus on] how the world changes in the period of the pandemic," Peskov said at a briefing.

