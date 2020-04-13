PVMA agrees to reduce ghee, oil prices during Ramadan

Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) delegation in a meeting with Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here Monday agreed to provide relief to the masses by reducing ghee and cooking oil prices during holy month of Ramadan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) delegation in a meeting with Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here Monday agreed to provide relief to the masses by reducing ghee and cooking oil prices during holy month of Ramadan.

Provincial Minister appreciated the PVMA gesture and said traders and industrialists had always played their due role in every time of distress and difficulty, adding that whole nation was bravely confronting dangerous coronavirus pandemic.

Mian Aslam Iqbal urged business community to play their effective and proactive role once again in this arduous situation, citing that it was high time to assist and help those needed their support more today in the prevailing situation due to corona pandemic.

He said that ghee manufacturers should lower prices of cooking oil and ghee to the maximum so as to ensure relief to masses during Ramadan. Maximum benefits of reduced price of palm oil at international level must be passed on to the consumers during upcoming holy month, as it was an opportunity to earn countless blessings of Allah Almighty by alleviating sufferings of the masses especially the poor.

"It is need of the hour that affluent and wealthy people should extent all out support to the impoverished and weak segment of society," he added.

He mentioned that PTI government had given mega fiscal relief package in the history of Pakistan to help and assist the coronavirus affected people as well as others facing financial constraints owing to poverty and unemployment.

The delegation members assured Aslam Iqbal that they would provide relief to the masses by decreasing prices of ghee and cooking oil after mutual consultations.

Secretary Industries and Trade Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal, Additional Secretary, DG Industries, concerned officers and senior members of PVMA Kh. Arif Qasim, Tariq Ullah Sufi, Muhammad Waheed Chaudhary, Abid Ali Malik and others attended the meeting.