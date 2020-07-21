UrduPoint.com
QA Business Park To Create Over 500,000 Jobs: Minister

Tue 21st July 2020

QA Business Park to create over 500,000 jobs: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday said the PTI government had laid the foundation of industrial revolution by initiating work on special economic zones (SEZs).

He maintained that Quaid-e-Azam Business Park to be established on 1,536 acres of land near Motorway was an important milestone with regard to promoting industrial progress.

In a media statement issued here, he disclosed that employment opportunities for more than 500,000 persons would be created by this mega project.

Aslam Iqbal maintained that establishment of 563 industrial units in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park would promote business activities in the area. He highlighted that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the process of industrialization had been expedited to generate employment opportunities. He vowed, "We will achieve the goal of national progress and prosperity with the promotion of industrialization.

"The Provincial Industries Minister mentioned that 13 special economic zones were being established on thousands of acres of land across the province and added that industrial infrastructure of international standard was being provided in these special economic zones. Those establishing industrial units in the special economic zones would be given ten years tax exemption along with exemption from paying duty to import machinery for the first time, he maintained.

Mian Aslam Iqbal underscored that investment worth Rs 250 billion was expected in the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and one window operation facility for the industrialists was also provided. He informed that the facility of multi-purposed industrial complex, emergency services and factory outlets would also be provided. He emphasized that development work in the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park would be briskly completed.

