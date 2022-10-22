UrduPoint.com

Qamar Felicitated Nation On Exit From FATF Grey List

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Qamar felicitated nation on exit from FATF grey list

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Saturday felicitated the nation on removal of Pakistan from the grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

In a tweet, the commerce minister lauded the efforts of all relevant authorities to achieve the goal and bringing country out of the FATF grey list.

"Congratulations Pakistan and team FATF. We made it out of grey list. Have become proud nation in comity of nations once again", Qamar tweeted

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Commerce Financial Action Task Force All From

Recent Stories

Mawra Hocane launches her YouTube channel ‘M-LIV ..

Mawra Hocane launches her YouTube channel ‘M-LIVE’

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 14 Afghanistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 14 Afghanistan Vs. England

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan challenges ECP’s verdict before IHC

Imran Khan challenges ECP’s verdict before IHC

2 hours ago
 ECP verdict exposed true face of PTI Chief before ..

ECP verdict exposed true face of PTI Chief before public: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand beat Australia by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand beat Australia by 89 runs

4 hours ago
 Pakistan's withdrawal from FATF (FATA) gray list i ..

Pakistan's withdrawal from FATF (FATA) gray list is admirable&Big diplomatic suc ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.