Qamar felicitated nation on exit from FATF grey list

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Saturday felicitated the nation on removal of Pakistan from the grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

In a tweet, the commerce minister lauded the efforts of all relevant authorities to achieve the goal and bringing country out of the FATF grey list.

"Congratulations Pakistan and team FATF. We made it out of grey list. Have become proud nation in comity of nations once again", Qamar tweeted