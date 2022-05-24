UrduPoint.com

Qamar Stresses To Broaden Partnership With EU

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Qamar stresses to broaden partnership with EU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar on Monday stressed the need to further deepen and broaden Pakistan's multi-dimensional partnership with the EU, especially in the economic and trade domains.

He expressed the hope that the new Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP)- Plus regulation would continue to focus on its central tenets of supporting sustainable development, poverty alleviation and good governance in the beneficiary countries, said a press release issued here.

The Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment, Syed Naveed Qamar paid a two-day visit to Brussels from May 22-23, 2022.

The minister held meetings with key Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), senior officials at the European Commission and Secretary of State for the Brussels region.

In his engagement with Members of the European Parliament and the Directorate General of Agriculture and Rural Development of the European Commission, he underscored that Pakistan and the EU enjoyed excellent relations, which were based on mutual respect, trust and common interests.

He emphasized that strong trade and investment cooperation was important components of Pakistan-EU Strategic partnership.

He added that economic stabilization and growth were the key priorities of the current government and the EU remains a key partner for Pakistan to realize these objectives.

Minister Qamar highlighted that the GSP Plus was an excellent template and a success story of mutually beneficial cooperation, as Pakistan's export to the EU increased by 86 percent and EU's exports to Pakistan grew by 69 percent, since inception of the scheme in 2014.

The MEPs thanked the Commerce Minister for his visit and agreed to work together in further strengthening Pakistan-EU relations, including enhanced parliamentary exchanges.

During his meeting with Pascal Smet, Secretary of State for the Brussels region, Minister Qamar appreciated the positive trajectory in the overall bilateral relations, including substantial growth in bilateral trade. Mr. Smet expressed satisfaction over the strengthening bilateral relations and thanked Pakistan's for its support and facilitation for Belgium's evacuation Operation from Afghanistan.

Minister Qamar invited Smet to lead an economic mission to Pakistan to explore cooperation in the areas of retail, chemicals, construction, telecommunications and food industry.

The Commerce Minister scheduled to visit other major EU capitals including Berlin, The Hague and Paris.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Exports Parliament Agriculture Visit Brussels Paris Berlin The Hague Lead Belgium May Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

MUET adopts security plan in prevention of any unt ..

MUET adopts security plan in prevention of any untoward situation

9 minutes ago
 Foolproof security being provided to anti-polio he ..

Foolproof security being provided to anti-polio health workers: DIG

9 minutes ago
 Mother, daughter killed over domestic dispute

Mother, daughter killed over domestic dispute

9 minutes ago
 Austin, Miley Refuse to Confirm US Ready to Send T ..

Austin, Miley Refuse to Confirm US Ready to Send Troops to Protect Taiwan

21 minutes ago
 Top US General Says No Plans Yet to Deploy Troops ..

Top US General Says No Plans Yet to Deploy Troops to Ukraine, Decision Falls on ..

21 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of alleged rape of two women in F ..

IGP takes notice of alleged rape of two women in Faisalabad

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.