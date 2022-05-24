Qamar stresses to broaden partnership with EU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar on Monday stressed the need to further deepen and broaden Pakistan's multi-dimensional partnership with the EU, especially in the economic and trade domains.

He expressed the hope that the new Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP)- Plus regulation would continue to focus on its central tenets of supporting sustainable development, poverty alleviation and good governance in the beneficiary countries, said a press release issued here.

The Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment, Syed Naveed Qamar paid a two-day visit to Brussels from May 22-23, 2022.

The minister held meetings with key Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), senior officials at the European Commission and Secretary of State for the Brussels region.

In his engagement with Members of the European Parliament and the Directorate General of Agriculture and Rural Development of the European Commission, he underscored that Pakistan and the EU enjoyed excellent relations, which were based on mutual respect, trust and common interests.

He emphasized that strong trade and investment cooperation was important components of Pakistan-EU Strategic partnership.

He added that economic stabilization and growth were the key priorities of the current government and the EU remains a key partner for Pakistan to realize these objectives.

Minister Qamar highlighted that the GSP Plus was an excellent template and a success story of mutually beneficial cooperation, as Pakistan's export to the EU increased by 86 percent and EU's exports to Pakistan grew by 69 percent, since inception of the scheme in 2014.

The MEPs thanked the Commerce Minister for his visit and agreed to work together in further strengthening Pakistan-EU relations, including enhanced parliamentary exchanges.

During his meeting with Pascal Smet, Secretary of State for the Brussels region, Minister Qamar appreciated the positive trajectory in the overall bilateral relations, including substantial growth in bilateral trade. Mr. Smet expressed satisfaction over the strengthening bilateral relations and thanked Pakistan's for its support and facilitation for Belgium's evacuation Operation from Afghanistan.

Minister Qamar invited Smet to lead an economic mission to Pakistan to explore cooperation in the areas of retail, chemicals, construction, telecommunications and food industry.

The Commerce Minister scheduled to visit other major EU capitals including Berlin, The Hague and Paris.