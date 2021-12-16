UrduPoint.com

Qantas Turns To Airbus For Domestic Fleet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:41 PM

Qantas turns to Airbus for domestic fleet

Australian flag carrier Qantas on Thursday announced a deal to buy 40 Airbus aircraft, to renew its domestic fleet

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Australian flag carrier Qantas on Thursday announced a deal to buy 40 Airbus aircraft, to renew its domestic fleet.

The purchase, which is expected to be finalised at the end of the next financial year, is for 20 long-range A321XLRs and 20 A220s.

"Financial details of the deal are commercial in confidence but represent a material discount from list prices," Qantas said.

The order is a blow to US planemaker Boeing, which currently supplies much of Qantas' domestic fleet.

The Australian firm has been battered by the Covid-19 crisis, which has seen Australia's borders closed for much of the last two years.

The company on Thursday also announced it was about US$4 billion in debt, but expected domestic capacity to return to pre-Covid levels by March 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Company Buy March From Billion

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on National Day

14 minutes ago
 Death toll in Malaysian boat accident rises to 16

Death toll in Malaysian boat accident rises to 16

2 minutes ago
 Turkish Lira Hits New Record Low of 15 Lira to Dol ..

Turkish Lira Hits New Record Low of 15 Lira to Dollar

2 minutes ago
 Murad, Adil Sheikh discuss prevailing political si ..

Murad, Adil Sheikh discuss prevailing political situation of Sindh province

2 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Turkey

29 minutes ago
 Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in Ku ..

Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.