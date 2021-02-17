UrduPoint.com
Qasim Raza Khan Appointed Chief (Legal-III) FBR

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 04:50 PM

Qasim Raza Khan appointed Chief (Legal-III) FBR

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Qasim Raza Khan, a BS-20 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS) as Chief (Legal-III), FBR Head Quarter (HQ), Islamabad

According to FBR notification issued here Wednesday, Qasim Raza has relinquished the charge of the post Commissioner-IR (Legal), Corporate Tax Office (CTO), Islamabad.

He assumed the charge of the post.

