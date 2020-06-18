UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar Airways Says No New Planes In 2020 Or 2021

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 01:39 PM

Qatar Airways says no new planes in 2020 or 2021

Qatar Airways has said it will not take any new aircraft in 2020 or 2021, deferring orders with Boeing and Airbus as demand diminishes amid the coronavirus crisis

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Qatar Airways has said it will not take any new aircraft in 2020 or 2021, deferring orders with Boeing and Airbus as demand diminishes amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Gulf airline, which flew to more than 170 destinations with 234 aircraft as of March, has been hit by airport closures and travel bans imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The International Air Transport Association warned in April that air traffic in the middle East and North Africa would plummet by more than half this year.

"Quite a lot of (deliveries) will be deferred," Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar al-Baker told Britain's Sky news on Wednesday.

"We have already notified both Boeing and Airbus that we will not be taking any aeroplanes this year or next year.

"And all the other aircraft that we have on order, that were supposed to be delivered to us within the next two or three years, will now be pushed back to as long as nearly eight to 10 years." If traffic increased to levels above expectation, the delayed aircraft could be brought forward, he said.

The airline says it is currently serving around 40 key destinations.

It has previously warned staff that they face redundancies and salary reductions as it attempts to defy the headwinds of the global aviation downturn.

Qatar Airways was already battling financial turbulence, having posted a $639 million loss for the year to March 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa Traffic Qatar Middle East March April 2019 2020 All Million Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Thailand reports 6 new coronavirus cases

26 minutes ago

Kazakhstan to tighten COVID-19 restrictions as out ..

41 minutes ago

NDMA despatches more testing equipment to federat ..

2 minutes ago

APHC expressed concern over Kashmiri political det ..

2 minutes ago

Shopkeepers directed to follow SOPs against COVID- ..

2 minutes ago

Lockdown imposes in federal capital's four sub-sec ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.