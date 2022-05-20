Qatar Could Begin Supplying Germany With LNG in 2024 - Deputy Prime Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The Qatar Energy oil and gas company could start shipping liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Germany from its terminal in the US state of Texas in 2024, Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Friday.

"Extractions at our North Dome gas field will be expanded no sooner than in 2026, possibly in 2025. But we expect that our Golden Pass LNG plant in Texas, in which Qatar Energy has a share of 70%, will reach enough capacity as early as in 2024 for us to be able to supply (gas) to Germany," Al-Thani told German newspaper Handelsblatt.

The European Union has been trying to cut off Russian gas from its markets since Moscow launched its special military operation on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics applied for help in fending off Ukrainian provocations.

European leaders repeatedly stressed that the EU will look for other suppliers of energy sources around the world, as well as will be increasing the share of renewables.

On Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the so-called REPowerEU initiative seeking to phase out Russian energy resources. Its tools will be gas imports from other countries and an increase of the bloc's share of renewable energy.