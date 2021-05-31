UrduPoint.com
Qatar Financial Centre Hopes To Sign Deals With Russian Firms At St. Petersburg Forum

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Qatar Financial Centre Hopes to Sign Deals With Russian Firms at St. Petersburg Forum

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a Doha-based business platform, plans to sign a series of partnership deals with Russian firms during an economic forum in St. Petersburg, its chief marketing officer told Sputnik.

"In an effort to expand our partnerships network and build bridges between the two thriving economies in Qatar and beyond, we will plan on signing a number of partnership agreements with leading entities from Russia's business and innovation ecosystem," Sarah Al-Dorani said.

The partnerships will be announced "at a later stage," Al-Dorani added.

QFC, which has licensed over 1,100 firms in Doha, will send a delegation of leading business and foreign direct investment experts to St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which Russia will host from Wednesday through Saturday.

Qatar is a guest country of the forum. Its delegation will include more than 50 high-profile organizations from the private and public sectors, in a show of commitment to strong economic cooperation between the two partner states.

