Qatar Investment Authority Keen To Invest In Pakistan's Multiple Sectors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Qatar Investment Authority, Sheikh Faisal bin Thani al-Thani has shown keen interest to invest in Pakistan's different sectors especially energy, airport and infrastructure and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Qatar Investment Authority, Sheikh Faisal bin Thani al-Thani has shown keen interest to invest in Pakistan's different sectors especially energy, airport and infrastructure and others.

The bilateral ties were discussed in a virtual meeting between Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail and CIO � Africa & APAC, CEO Qatar Investment Authority, Sheikh Faisal bin Thani al Thani.

The minister welcomed the proposals of Qatar Investments Authority's plan to invest in various fields while assuring them of government's full cooperation and facilitation, said a finance division press release.

Miftah highlighted the potential investment avenues available in Pakistan and shared that present government was undertaking a number of structural reforms for facilitating the foreign investment in Pakistan.

Minister for Privatization/ Chairman Privatization Commission Abid Hussain Bhayo, Coordinator to Prime Minister on Economy Bilal Azhar Kayani, and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

