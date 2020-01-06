Qatar Petroleum Signs 15-Year Contract for LNG Deliveries to Kuwait

(@imziishan)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) State-owned oil and gas company Qatar Petroleum (QP) said it had signed an agreement with Kuwait Petroleum Corporation to supply 3 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas annually for 15 years.

The agreement was signed on Sunday in Kuwait by Qatar Petroleum CEO and Qatari Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi and Kuwaiti Oil Minister Khaled Ali Al-Fadhel.

"Under the 15-year agreement, LNG deliveries to Kuwait's new world-class LNG receiving terminal at Al-Zour Port will commence in 2022 to support meeting Kuwait's growing energy needs and demand, particularly in the power generation sector," the Qatari company said.

According to Al-Fadhel, Kuwait needs cleaner energy sources, such as natural gas, and despite the country's increasing domestic gas production, there is still an urgent need for imports.