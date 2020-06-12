(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Qatar has earmarked over $10 billion in investments in Russia's oil, gas, agriculture, real estate and other sectors, Russian Ambassador in Doha Nurmakhmad Kholov said on Friday.

The statement was timed to Russia Day marked annually on June 12. Qatari authorities have already extended congratulations to Russia's president and prime minister.

"One of the main components of our trade and economic cooperation is investment cooperation. Qatar has already invested $2.5 billion in Russia's economy through the Russian Direct Investment Fund and lays plans for projects on infrastructure development, agriculture, medicine, real estate, oil and gas worth more than $10 billion," the ambassador said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Addressing projects in Russia that already enjoy Qatari investment, Kholov listed the partially state-owned diamond mining company Alrosa, Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg, PhosAgro phosphate-based fertilizer producer, and Magnit and Lenta supermarkets. The ambassador recalled that the Qatari sovereign wealth fund owns 19.25 percent of shares in Russia's Rosneft state-owned oil company.

According to the Russian embassy in Qatar, the bilateral trade in 2019 totaled an approximate $80 million, with an outlook to be significantly expanded.