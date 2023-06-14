UrduPoint.com

Qatar Remains Major Investor In Russia's Economy Among Arab Countries - Russian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 04:00 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Qatar remains a major investor in Russia's economy among Arab countries, despite external pressure, Russian Ambassador to Doha Dmitry Dogadkin said, speaking on the occasion of Russia Day.

"Despite huge external pressure, Qatar has not joined the anti-Russian sanctions and remains a major Arab investor in the Russian economy: the volume of direct Qatari investment tops $20 billion," Dogadkin said.

He said he believed it was possible to further boost bilateral cooperation.

