Qatar Signs Second Long-Term LNG Deal With China In Year - State Media

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Qatar Signs Second Long-Term LNG Deal With China in Year - State Media

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Qatari state-owned petroleum company QatarEnergy and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) on Tuesday signed the second long-term deal on the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) between the two countries in less than a year, with the contract providing for the delivery of 4 million tonnes of LNG to China annually during 27 years, Qatar news Agency (QNA) reported.

The signing ceremony took place in Doha, the report said.

In November 2022, QatarEnergy signed a similar contract with Chinese state company Sinopec, also for the supply of 4 million tonnes of LNG to China annually during 27 years.

