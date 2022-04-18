UrduPoint.com

Qatar, South Korea Discuss Energy Cooperation - QatarEnergy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Qatar, South Korea Discuss Energy Cooperation - QatarEnergy

Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, who also serves as Director General of state-owned QatarEnergy, held talks with South Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Moon Sung-wook in Doha, where they discussed the prospects of bilateral energy cooperation, QatarEnergy told Sputnik on Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, who also serves as Director General of state-owned QatarEnergy, held talks with South Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Moon Sung-wook in Doha, where they discussed the prospects of bilateral energy cooperation, QatarEnergy told Sputnik on Monday.

"The discussions during the meeting focused on energy relations, cooperation between Qatar and South Korea, and ways to strengthen them," the company said.

Last July, South Korea and Qatar signed an agreement on additional supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at 2 tonnes annually for the next 20 years, starting in 2025. Currently, South Korean state gas company KOGAS purchases from Qatar nine tonnes of LNG annually, with another contract for the delivery of an additional 4.9 tonnes expected to be signed before 2024.

Earlier, Al-Kaabi said that about 80% of Qatari LNG is exported to its customers in Asia, while only 20% is supplied to European countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Qatar Doha South Korea North Korea July Gas From Agreement Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Ukraine Troops Hit Village With Cluster Munitions ..

Ukraine Troops Hit Village With Cluster Munitions to Push Back Russian Forces - ..

20 seconds ago
 State Dept. May Be Unable to Cover Projected Costs ..

State Dept. May Be Unable to Cover Projected Costs of Consular Operations - Repo ..

23 seconds ago
 Power shutdown notice

Power shutdown notice

25 seconds ago
 Two dacoits arrested after encounter

Two dacoits arrested after encounter

26 seconds ago
 Over 270 People Die in Traffic Accidents in Thaila ..

Over 270 People Die in Traffic Accidents in Thailand During Festival Week - Repo ..

25 minutes ago
 Russian, Algerian Leaders Express Concern About Es ..

Russian, Algerian Leaders Express Concern About Escalation of Palestinian-Israel ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.