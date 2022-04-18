Qatar, South Korea Discuss Energy Cooperation - QatarEnergy

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, who also serves as Director General of state-owned QatarEnergy, held talks with South Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Moon Sung-wook in Doha, where they discussed the prospects of bilateral energy cooperation, QatarEnergy told Sputnik on Monday.

"The discussions during the meeting focused on energy relations, cooperation between Qatar and South Korea, and ways to strengthen them," the company said.

Last July, South Korea and Qatar signed an agreement on additional supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at 2 tonnes annually for the next 20 years, starting in 2025. Currently, South Korean state gas company KOGAS purchases from Qatar nine tonnes of LNG annually, with another contract for the delivery of an additional 4.9 tonnes expected to be signed before 2024.

Earlier, Al-Kaabi said that about 80% of Qatari LNG is exported to its customers in Asia, while only 20% is supplied to European countries.