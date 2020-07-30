UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatar Surpassed Russia In May To Become Turkey's Second Largest Gas Supplier - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 04:51 PM

Qatar Surpassed Russia in May to Become Turkey's Second Largest Gas Supplier - Report

Qatar sold 520 million cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey in May, four times the amount delivered the same month last year, surpassing Russia, a report published Thursday by Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Qatar sold 520 million cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey in May, four times the amount delivered the same month last year, surpassing Russia, a report published Thursday by Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority showed.

Russia's natural gas deliveries to Turkey in May dropped 62 percent year-on-year to 340 million cubic meters. The country's export share shrank to 12.7 percent from 17.9 percent in April.

Azerbaijan retained the biggest share of Turkey's natural gas export market, supplying it with 33 percent of all gas. It boosted export 14.5 percent in May to 882 million cubic meters. Qatar's share was 19.5 percent.

Overall, gas export to Turkey edged down 0.5 percent year-on-year in May to 2.7 billion cubic meters, of which 1.2 billion was pumped through pipelines and 1.4 billion came in as liquefied natural gas. Compared to April, gas export rose 1.3 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Qatar Same April May Gas Market All From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan can’t progress with existing NAB laws, ..

25 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on ..

40 minutes ago

ADP warns of dangers posed by fireworks to safety ..

55 minutes ago

Governments must take a balance sheet approach to ..

1 hour ago

FATF legislation leaves no reason to keep Pakistan ..

4 minutes ago

Virus cases, deaths mount in Central Asia, Eurasia ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.