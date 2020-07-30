(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Qatar sold 520 million cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey in May, four times the amount delivered the same month last year, surpassing Russia, a report published Thursday by Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority showed.

Russia's natural gas deliveries to Turkey in May dropped 62 percent year-on-year to 340 million cubic meters. The country's export share shrank to 12.7 percent from 17.9 percent in April.

Azerbaijan retained the biggest share of Turkey's natural gas export market, supplying it with 33 percent of all gas. It boosted export 14.5 percent in May to 882 million cubic meters. Qatar's share was 19.5 percent.

Overall, gas export to Turkey edged down 0.5 percent year-on-year in May to 2.7 billion cubic meters, of which 1.2 billion was pumped through pipelines and 1.4 billion came in as liquefied natural gas. Compared to April, gas export rose 1.3 percent.