Qatar to Announce 3 New Partners of Project to Increase LNG Production - QatarEnergy

(@FahadShabbir)

Three new foreign partners will take part in a project to expand the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the North Field South (NFS) in Qatar, which are to be announced in the near future, the state-owned oil and gas company QatarEnergy said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Three new foreign partners will take part in a project to expand the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the North Field South (NFS) in Qatar, which are to be announced in the near future, the state-owned oil and gas company QatarEnergy said on Thursday.

"His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, revealed that three new partners will be entering the North Field South (NFS) project in addition to the partner recently announced, adding that they will be announced in due course," the company said in a statement.

According to the energy minister, the North Field East, North Field South, and Golden Pass projects will supply a total of 48 million tonnes of LNG per annum, while Qatar alone will supply most of the new LNG volumes between 2025 and 2027.

In June, Qatar announced that the French company TotalEnergies and Italy's Eni had become first Qatari international partners in expanding the world's largest LNG project North Field East, with their share in the project amounting to 25%. Until 2026, Qatar expects to increase LNG production to 126,000 tonnes per year.