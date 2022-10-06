UrduPoint.com

Qatar To Announce 3 New Partners Of Project To Increase LNG Production - QatarEnergy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 09:04 PM

Qatar to Announce 3 New Partners of Project to Increase LNG Production - QatarEnergy

Three new foreign partners will take part in a project to expand the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the North Field South (NFS) in Qatar, which are to be announced in the near future, the state-owned oil and gas company QatarEnergy said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Three new foreign partners will take part in a project to expand the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the North Field South (NFS) in Qatar, which are to be announced in the near future, the state-owned oil and gas company QatarEnergy said on Thursday.

"His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, revealed that three new partners will be entering the North Field South (NFS) project in addition to the partner recently announced, adding that they will be announced in due course," the company said in a statement.

According to the energy minister, the North Field East, North Field South, and Golden Pass projects will supply a total of 48 million tonnes of LNG per annum, while Qatar alone will supply most of the new LNG volumes between 2025 and 2027.

In June, Qatar announced that the French company TotalEnergies and Italy's Eni had become first Qatari international partners in expanding the world's largest LNG project North Field East, with their share in the project amounting to 25%. Until 2026, Qatar expects to increase LNG production to 126,000 tonnes per year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Company Oil Qatar Italy June Gas Gold Share Million

Recent Stories

Imam, Asad bat Balochistan safely to a draw

Imam, Asad bat Balochistan safely to a draw

42 seconds ago
 Wapda to face Pak Army in National Women Basketbal ..

Wapda to face Pak Army in National Women Basketball Championship final

43 seconds ago
 UN Rights Body Rejects US Bid to Debate Uyghur Iss ..

UN Rights Body Rejects US Bid to Debate Uyghur Issue

45 seconds ago
 Kremlin Cup 2022 International Tennis Tournament C ..

Kremlin Cup 2022 International Tennis Tournament Canceled - Organizers

46 seconds ago
 Hungary Ready to Help Protect Serbian-North Macedo ..

Hungary Ready to Help Protect Serbian-North Macedonian Border - Foreign Minister

4 minutes ago
 Petroleum Reserve Releases on Table as Biden Weigh ..

Petroleum Reserve Releases on Table as Biden Weighs Ways to Lower Oil Prices - W ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.