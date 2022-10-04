ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The Ambassador of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Sauod bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al-Thani, here on Tuesday expressed his government's intention to invest in various sectors of Pakistan economy, especially in energy, trade and businesses.

The investment would help further strengthening the bilateral economic ties between both of the countries, the ambassador said during a call on meeting with the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The ambassador extended felicitations to Dar on joining Finance Ministry and reciprocated the warm and welcoming sentiments with him, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

On the occasion, Ishaq Dar highlighted the long-standing mutual relations between both brotherly countries. He also shared that the incumbent government was pursuing various reforms for providing greater facilitation to investors and businesses in Pakistan.

He also apprised the ambassador about the available lucrative investment opportunities in various sectors of Pakistan and welcomed Qatar Investment Authority's plans to invest $3 billion in various commercial and investment sectors in Pakistan.

Dar while welcoming the investment proposals, assured the Ambassador of his full support and cooperation.