Qatar To Invite Russian Business To Free Trade Zones - Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 11:16 PM

Qatar is about to complete two free trade zones and will invite Russian companies to set up offices there, the chairman of the Qatar Free Zones Authority's board of directors told Sputnik

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019)

"The work to build the free trade zones is almost done. They will open soon. We have started accepting requests from companies that wish to set up their offices there. We will be talking to Russian companies too," Ahmad Sayed said.

The talks between the Qatari authority and Russian businesses are expected to take place at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, he said. The forum in Russia is scheduled for June 2020.

There will be two free trade zones: Ras Bufontas near the Hamad International Airport and Umm Alhoul adjacent to Hamad Port, the small Arab nation's main seaport. Qatar hopes they will help attract foreign investment and bolster its commercial, industrial and technological sectors.

