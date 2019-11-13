UrduPoint.com
Qatar University, Rosneft Research Center To Develop Oil, Gas Technologies - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The Qatar University's Engineering Faculty has signed an agreement with the International Research and Development Center of Russian energy company Rosneft on cooperation in research and technology development in the oil and gas industry.

"The agreement with Rosneft is in line with the university's policy of developing cooperation with local and international organizations that specialize in Qatar's priority sectors, such as gas research," Dean of the University's Faculty of Engineering Khaled Kamal Naji said in a statement published on the faculty's website.

He noted the need to invest in scientific and research programs that play a significant role in supporting sustainable development projects.

As the director of the gas research center, Professor Muftah al-Na'as, explained that the development of cooperation mentioned in the document provides for consultations in the oil and gas sector, as well as the development of research projects to familiarize them with international research centers, and the organization of continuing education courses for people working in this industry.

Rosneft opened its main international research and development center in Doha's Science and Technology Park, in early 2018.

