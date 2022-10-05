UrduPoint.com

Qatar Will Regularly Supply 12-15Mln Tonnes Of Natural Gas To Europe - Energy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2022 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Qatar promised to supply Europe with 12-15 million tonnes of natural gas if European countries continue to have trouble with other sources of energy, Qatari Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al Kaabi said on Wednesday.

"12-15 million tons of Qatar's natural gas will consistently be coming to Europe if the situation continues as is," Al Kaabi was quoted as saying by the Energy Intelligence Forum on Twitter.

Addressing the Energy Intelligence Forum 2022 in London, the minister said that Qatari project teams working to increase liquefied natural gas production struggle to meet deadlines and keep things on budget, and the country is expecting a "huge jump in production.

"

Al Kaabi noted that in a hub-based European market "it is difficult to have hard-wired supply that is based on that hub."

There will be no peak in gas consumption in the next 20-30 years, according to the minister.

In April 2017, the state-owned company Qatar Energy announced the expansion of the giant natural gas field North Field after revoking its 12-year self-imposed ban on field development. The North Field expansion plan includes the creation of six LNG lines that will increase its capacity from 77 to 126 million tonnes of gas per year.

