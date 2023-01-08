UrduPoint.com

QatarEnergy, Chevron Philips To Build Petrochemical Facility Worth $6Bln

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2023 | 08:40 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) Qatari state owned company QatarEnergy and US-Dutch corporation Chevron Phillips have agreed to build a joint large petrochemical facility producing alkenes and polyethylene materials worth $6 billion, QatarEnergy told Sputnik on Sunday.

"QatarEnergy with Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (CPChem) announced a final investment decision to build Ras Laffan Petrochemicals, an integrated alkene and polyethylene facility worth $6 billion," the company said.

The agreement on the joint enterprise, in which QatarEnergy and CPCchem will have 70% and 30% share respectively, was signed on Sunday.

According to QatarEnergy, Ras Laffan Petrochemicals, which is scheduled to be launched in 2026, will have ethane cracker with a capacity of 2.1 million tonnes of ethylene per year, which will make it the largest in the middle East, as well as two polyethylene production lines with a combined capacity of 1.7 million tonnes of polymer products per year, which will increase Qatar's total petrochemical production capacity to almost 14 million tonnes per year.

