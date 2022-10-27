QatarEnergy Says Will Be Selling 70% of LNG Produced at Facility in Texas

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The QatarEnergy state-run energy company will be selling 70% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced at the Golden Pass LNG facility in the US state of Texas, the company's press service has told Sputnik.

Subsidiaries of US oil company ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy have already signed the corresponding agreement, the office said.

According to the company, Ocean LNG Limited, established in 2016 by ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy to produce and sell the entire volume of LNG produced at the Golden Pass LNG facility, has ceased to operate under the new agreement. QatarEnergy Trading will be selling 70% of LNG produced at the plant in Texas, the company said.

The Golden Pass LNG plant, which is currently under the construction in Texas, is expected to be operational in 2024. The facility is expected to produce over 18 million tons of LNG per year.