Qatari Ambassador calls on Miftah Ismail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Ambassador of the State of Qatar Sheikh Sauod bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al-Thani Friday called on Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Miftah Ismail here and discussed with him matters of mutual interests.

The minister welcomed the ambassador and highlighted about the long-standing mutual ties between Pakistan and Qatar.

He shared that present government was pursuing various reforms for providing greater facilitation to investors and businesses in Pakistan.

The minister also apprised about the available lucrative investment opportunities in various sectors of Pakistan.

State Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Sauod bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al-Thani also shared the warm and welcoming sentiments with the minister.

It was shared the government of Qatar was planning to invest in various sectors of Pakistan especially in energy, trade and businesses for further strengthening the bilateral economic ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif's visit to the State of Qatar in next week also came under discussion in the meeting.

Miftah Ismail, while welcoming the investment proposals, assured the ambassador of full support and cooperation by the government of Pakistan.