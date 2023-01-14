UrduPoint.com

Qatari Energy Minister Says Russian Gas Will Return To EU, Help Stabilize Prices On Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) The European Union will resume gas imports from Russia once the crisis on the continent resolves, which will be a big relief for the gas market and help stabilize prices, Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Kaabi said on Saturday.

"The Russian gas is going to come back, in my view, to Europe. Is it next year or is it in five years? I do not know. But once the situation is sorted out, that, I think, will be a big relief to the whole gas sector and the whole market in Europe and will stabilize prices," the minister said at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi.

Kaabi also noted that coming years could be challenging for energy security of the EU as no additional volumes of gas are expected on the market until 2027.

After the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, the bloc has dramatically curbed its imports of Russian gas while looking for alternatives, following its pledge to end its dependence on energy supplies from Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe European Union Abu Dhabi February Gas Market From

More Stories From Business

