Qatari Investors Keen To Invest In Hotel, Real-estate Industry: Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 01:12 PM

Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan, Saqr Bin Mubarak said Wednesday that the Qatri investors were keen to invest in hotel and real-estate industry of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan, Saqr Bin Mubarak said Wednesday that the Qatri investors were keen to invest in hotel and real-estate industry of Pakistan.

The Ambassador was talking to Prime Minister's Advisor on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh during a meeting here Wednesday, said a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

On the occasion, the ambassador also invited Hafeez Shaikh to participate in the upcoming Doha Form, scheduled to be held in December this year, and formally handed over him an invitation letter on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar.

On the occasion, the Advisor said that Pakistan accorded great importance to its relations with Qatar adding that Prime Minister, Imran Khan was keen to further strengthen and expand these bilateral relations.

