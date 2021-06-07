UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qatari, Russian Economies Both Shown Ability To Withstand External Shocks - IPA CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Qatari, Russian Economies Both Shown Ability to Withstand External Shocks - IPA CEO

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) T. PETERST. PETERSBURG (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) BURG, Russia, June 7 (ST. PETERSBURG (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) putnik), Jonathan Rowson - The economies of both Qatar and Russia have shown an ability to withstand external shocks and pressures in order to ensure stability for foreign investors, ST. PETERSBURG (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) heikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, the CEO of Qatar's Investment Promotion Agency (IPA), told ST. PETERSBURG (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) putnik in an interview.

"I think that for foreign investors, Qatar represents a safe, stable economy, with a consistent growth story. We believe Qatar's economy is highly resilient. Very similar to the Russian economy in this context, we've managed to withstand a number of external shocks and to develop resiliency across different sectors in our economy," Al-Thani said on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Qatar, while still a leader in the hydrocarbon industry, is looking to diversify its economy, Al-Thani noted, adding that the financial and digital sectors have both seen "robust growth" over recent years.

Qatar was the guest country at this year's edition of SPIEF, which was held from June 2-5 in the Russian city of St. Petersburg. Rossiya Segodnya was an official media partner of the event.

In total, more than 800 agreements, worth in excess of 3.8 trillion rubles ($52 billion), were signed at Russia's flagship economic forum, Anton Kobyakov, a Russian presidential adviser and SPIEF executive secretary, said Saturday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Russia Qatar St. Petersburg Petersburg June Media Event From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

CBUAE introduces whistleblowing portal to anonymou ..

12 minutes ago

DEWA organises WETEX, Dubai Solar Show at Expo 202 ..

27 minutes ago

Air Arabia announces new service to Phuket

27 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar attempts to save Hania Aamir from on ..

30 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif enjoys grandson Junaid Safdar's polo ..

1 hour ago

Final exams for grades 4-12 to begin tomorrow

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.