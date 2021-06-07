Qatari, Russian Economies Both Shown Ability to Withstand External Shocks - IPA CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, June 7 (Sputnik), Jonathan Rowson - The economies of both Qatar and Russia have shown an ability to withstand external shocks and pressures in order to ensure stability for foreign investors, Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, the CEO of Qatar's Investment Promotion Agency (IPA), told Sputnik in an interview.

"I think that for foreign investors, Qatar represents a safe, stable economy, with a consistent growth story. We believe Qatar's economy is highly resilient. Very similar to the Russian economy in this context, we've managed to withstand a number of external shocks and to develop resiliency across different sectors in our economy," Al-Thani said on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Qatar, while still a leader in the hydrocarbon industry, is looking to diversify its economy, Al-Thani noted, adding that the financial and digital sectors have both seen "robust growth" over recent years.

Qatar was the guest country at this year's edition of SPIEF, which was held from June 2-5 in the Russian city of St. Petersburg. Rossiya Segodnya was an official media partner of the event.

In total, more than 800 agreements, worth in excess of 3.8 trillion rubles ($52 billion), were signed at Russia's flagship economic forum, Anton Kobyakov, a Russian presidential adviser and SPIEF executive secretary, said Saturday.