Qatari State Oil Giant Cuts 800 Jobs Amid Ongoing Coronavirus Crisis - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Qatar Petroleum (QP) has slashed 800 jobs amid ongoing turbulence in the global energy sector, Saudi Arabia's Al-Arabiya reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, the dismissal of 800 employees has concluded an internal restructuring plan implemented by Qatar's Energy Minister and QP chief Saad Al-Kaabi.

An unprecedented drop in oil demand amid global coronavirus lockdowns, coupled with the subsequent price war between OPEC and non-OPEC countries, has resulted in a deep crisis for the energy market. US oil prices briefly fell below zero in late April amid a global glut and small- and medium-sized US shale oil companies are teetering on the edge of bankruptcy.

Qatar's dependence on oil exports increased after it was blockaded by its Gulf neighbors in 2017, an effort that was led by Saudi Arabia.