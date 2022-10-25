DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Qatar's budget in the first half of the year was estimated in surplus of some 47.3 billion Riyals ($13 billion) instead of an expected deficit due to rising energy prices worldwide, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said on Tuesday.

"Qatar's economy has continued to grow in the current year after the downturn that occurred in 2020, and preliminary data indicate that GDP growth for the first half of the year was 4.3%. The rise in energy prices led to the transformation of the budget deficit expected at the beginning of the year into a surplus of about 47.

3 billion riyals in the first half of the year," the emir told the Majlis al-Shura advisory council.

According to the Qatari leader, the country's budget surplus will be used to reduce the level of public debt and increase the financial reserves of the state.

The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to the crisis and Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide.