MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The possibility for Qatar to host the sixth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in 2021 will be discussed at the fifth GECF Summit in Equatorial Guinea in November, Venezuelan Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo said in an interview with Sputnik.

Equatorial Guinea's Malabo will host the fifth edition of the biennial GECF Summit from November 26-29. The summit will be held in parallel with the GECF International Gas Seminar, planned for November 27 and expected to be open to the public.

"We have already prepared the working agenda for the November [GECF] summit with Equatorial Guinea's Minister [of Mines and Hydrocarbons] Gabriel [Mbaga Obiang Lima], with regard to technical groups and the agreements that are planned to be signed.

We have also studied plans for the future. There have been offers that Qatar host the sixth summit in 2021, and that Algeria host it in the future. All this will be discussed at the summit in Equatorial Guinea," Quevedo said.

The GECF, established in 2001, is an intergovernmental organization comprising 12 top global gas producers: Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela and the United Arab Emirates.